Terrier frustrates Nice to put Rennes second in Ligue 1 | Football News

Terrier frustrates Nice to put Rennes second in Ligue 1



The French forward struck with 12 minutes to go after Andy Delort had nodded Nice ahead after 67 minutes at the Allianz Riviera.

Terrier connected with Benjamin Bourigeaud’s free kick to head in his 17th goal of the season to go joint top of the scorers chart alongside Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder.

Rennes defender Warmed Omari did well to keep out a Youcef Atal effort with four minutes to go with Nice goalkeeper Walter Benitez denying Terrier a second late.

Rennes are 12 points behind leaders

