Terry Rozier ridiculous dunk features great calls from Eric Collins (Hornets) and Ian Eagle (Nets)

The Charlotte Hornets’ Terry Rozier threw down an superior jam in Friday evening’s sport towards the Brooklyn Nets. Within the second quarter, the 6’1″ guard Rozier went proper by means of Brooklyn’s protection for a high-flying dunk.

The dunk itself was nice, however it was made even higher with loopy calls from every crew’s tv play-by-play announcers.

We’ll begin with the Brooklyn facet and YES Community’s Ian Eagle, who’s well-known for the entertaining basketball calls (particularly throughout March Insanity):

“OOOOH! ROZIER! SKYWALKER!”

SCARY TERRY SLAM

After which the Hornets’ name, from Eric Collins of Bally Sports activities Southeast.

“Closing two minutes of our… OH TERRYYYY! HOW DO YOU DOOOOO!”

One other day, one other MONSTER DUNK from Terry Rozier! 10 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 24.6 FPTS at half!

That’s simply one of many many unimaginable calls Collins has made on Hornets broadcasts this season (like on a Dunk of the Yr contender from Miles Bridges final week).

Hornets announcer Eric Collins is ELECTRIC on the mic Greatest calls of the season?

Rozier completed with 27 factors and 10 assists within the sport, however that wasn’t sufficient for the Hornets in a 130-115 loss to the juggernaut Nets.