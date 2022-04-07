Tesco gives employees 5.8% pay hike amid life crisis

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) – Britain’s biggest supermarket Tesco said on Thursday it would give a 5.8% pay increase to store and fulfillment center workers in a wage agreement, which is due again next year due to an uncertain economic environment and high costs. will be reviewed. living.

Following an agreement with the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (USDAW), the new wage deal cuts the wages of hourly-paid workers from £9.55 to £10.10 ($13.21) an hour, and will be effective July 24 .

The total hourly rate for delivery drivers and assistants will increase to £11. The deal also includes changes to employee benefits, expansion of their discounts at stores, as well as more investment in training.