Tesco petrol station closed after running out of fuel

Several Tesco petrol stations in Northern Ireland have been forced to close after running out of fuel.

Petrol stations at Knocknagoni and Newtownbreda Superstores have had to close due to running out of fuel.

Drivers trying to get petrol from stations were met with cones covering entrances and exits and signs saying they had no fuel.

Other petrol stations in the Belfast region are also grappling with fuel shortages, with Sainsbury’s petrol station in Oneside being reduced to a single pump.

(Image: Justin Kernoghan / Belfast Live)

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “Some…