Tesco petrol station forced to close after running out of fuel

The petrol stations at Knocknagony and Newtownbreda in Belfast have had to close as a result of the shortage.

Drivers trying to get petrol from stations were met with cones covering entrances and exits and signs saying they had no fuel.

Other petrol stations in the Belfast region are also grappling with fuel shortages, with Sainsbury’s petrol station in Oneside being reduced to a single pump.

no fuel available

An unmistakable sign greeted drivers with the message: “Sorry. No petrol/diesel at a Tesco in Craigavon ​​on Monday”.