Tesco Staff Wage Hike 2022: How Much Will Wages Increase – and How Do They Compare to Other Supermarkets?

Tesco employees will receive a pay increase of at least 60p more than the national living wage

Tesco staff salaries will exceed £10 this summer, the supermarket has announced.

Tesco Staff salaries will exceed £10 this summer supermarket has announced.

will see the trick Tesco Workers paid “the highest hourly rate of pay in the region.”

Sign up To our Money Savers newsletter I newspaper cut off noise

So, how much will the workers actually be paid, when will the wage hike be implemented, and how Tesco Wages compared to other supermarkets?

Here’s what you need to know.

How much will Tesco employees get paid?

Tesco employees will watch every hour Salary An increase of 55p per hour.