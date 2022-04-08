Tesco wages: Tesco employees will receive a pay increase, making them jointly the best paid UK supermarket workers

Tesco employees will see their wages increase by £10.10 an hour from July, as the supermarket giant commits to investing more in its employees. This comes amid concerns over rising cost of living.

Store and warehouse workers will get 55p more per hour at the rate of £9.55 per hour. Meanwhile, customer delivery drivers will be given a 90p increment, bringing their hourly rate to £11.

The changes, which are set to go into effect on 24 July, would make Tesco – which is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City – jointly with Lidl the highest paying supermarket in the UK. Lidl began paying its employees the same hourly rate in March.

Morrisons was the first supermarket to pay employees more…