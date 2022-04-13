Tesco warns of falling profits as it keeps prices low

Tesco posted profits last year, but Britain’s largest supermarket conglomerate has warned earnings will suffer this year as it prioritizes price competitiveness due to rising costs and a side-effect on household income.

Chief executive Ken Murphy said on Wednesday that the full impact of rising inflation was yet to be felt, with surveys showing that customers were “starting to see how they would manage their budgets and trade-offs”.

Official inflation data released on the same day showed food price inflation reached 5.9 per cent in March, its highest level in more than a decade. Even the prices of staple items such as bread, milk and fruits – which supermarkets usually try to keep down – rose more than 5 percent.

Murphy said that throughout the year…