Tesco will give thousands of workers a £10.10 hourly wage increase from July

Supermarket giant Tesco just announced its biggest-ever wage deal for nearly 280,000 store and depot employees for at least a decade — with hourly-paid workers accounting for a 5.8% increase.

Tesco said it was the firm’s largest single-year investment in hourly wages for at least a decade, and was worth around £200 million.