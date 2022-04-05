Tesla boss Elon Musk buys stake in Twitter before openly criticizing social media website

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has acquired a 9 percent stake in Twitter, becoming its largest shareholder at a time when he is questioning the social media platform’s dedication to free speech and the First Amendment.

Mr Musk bought 73,486,938 shares on March 14, a filing revealed on Monday.

Twitter’s stock jumped nearly 30 percent on Monday. Since March 14, the date Twitter listed on the filing, its shares had risen nearly 50 percent, meaning Musk’s investments have paid off well so far.

