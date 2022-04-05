Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, Appointed to Twitter's Board of Directors

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) filed today with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), allowing Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Elon Musk, became a member of its board of directors. According to the filing, Musk will serve as a second class director until 2024. Musk will not be able to hold more than 14.9% of Twitter’s outstanding common stock in shares, derivatives, swaps, hedges and any other form of financial instrument. Served as Director and for 90 days thereafter.

Musk already owns a 9.2% stake through yesterday’s purchase of Twitter shares.

key takeaways

  • Twitter has appointed Elon Musk to its board of directors for a two-year term.
  • Musk cannot hold more than 14.9% of the outstanding Twitter common stock during his term of office for another 90 days.

