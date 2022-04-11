Tesla CEO Elon Musk Won’t Join Twitter Board

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal tweeted this news on Sunday night.
“Elon’s appointment to the board was supposed to be officially effective from 4/9, but Elon shared the same morning that he would no longer be joining the board,” Agarwal said. said in tweet, “I believe this is the best. We have and always will have input from our shareholders whether they are on our board or not. Elon is our largest shareholder and we will be open to their input.”
A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Musk decided not to join the Twitter board and cited Agarwal’s statement.
Musk recently revealed that he has bought a more than 9% stake in Twitter, making him the company’s largest shareholder. As part of the deal for Musk joining the board, the Tesla CEO had agreed not to acquire more than 14.9% of the company’s shares in the…
