Tesla CEO Elon Musk Won’t Join Twitter Board

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal tweeted this news on Sunday night.

“Elon’s appointment to the board was supposed to be officially effective from 4/9, but Elon shared the same morning that he would no longer be joining the board,” Agarwal said. said in tweet , “I believe this is the best. We have and always will have input from our shareholders whether they are on our board or not. Elon is our largest shareholder and we will be open to their input.”