Tesla CEO Elon Musk Won’t Join Twitter Board

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal tweeted this news on Sunday night.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Musk decided not to join the Twitter board and cited Agarwal’s statement.

Musk recently revealed that he has bought a more than 9% stake in Twitter, making him the company’s largest shareholder. As part of the deal for Musk joining the board, the Tesla CEO had agreed not to acquire more than 14.9% of the company’s shares in the…