Tesla plans another stock split

This split would come in the form of a dividend, which would pay out additional shares to the shareholders. Most dividends pay out cash to investors.

The electric car maker did not provide details on how many shares would be received by investors. Its previous split in August of 2020 gave shareholders five shares for each of their shares.

Tesla stock struggled in the early part of this year, but has been on the upswing ever since the company announced it had received German government approval to deliver the first cars built at its new factory outside Berlin. . Shares are up 32% since closing at $766.37 two weeks ago. The stock closed Friday at $1,010, which once again gives the company a market value of more than $1 trillion.

Tesla shares were up 8% in morning trading.

Many other high flying tech stocks have…

