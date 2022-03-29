Tesla – Shares Split Proposed

no recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal with. All investments may fall as well as increase in value so that you may get less return from the investment.

On March 28, Tesla said it would ask investors to approve an increase in its share count at the annual general meeting. This would be to enable stock split in the form of stock dividend.

The group said the stock dividend would be subject to the final board approval.

Shares were up 8% on the day of the announcement.

Stock splits make shares more accessible to a wider range of investors, as each share is split into a smaller portion. However, this does not change the value of investors’ holdings, nor does it affect the underlying business. Hence,…