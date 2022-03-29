Tesla stock pops after plans to enable stock split were revealed

Tesla shares rose on Monday after the electric vehicle giant revealed plans to enable a stock split, which would be the second in two years.
Company TSLA,
said in 8-K Filing With the Securities and Exchange Commission that it will ask shareholders to approve an increase in the number of outstanding shares. This request will be made at the 2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to be held in October.
The company said that the stock split will be implemented in the form of stock dividend. “Tesla’s board of directors has approved the management proposal, but stock dividends will be subject to final board approval,” the company said.
The stock jumped 8.5 per cent in afternoon trade,…