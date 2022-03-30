Tesla Stock Price: Tesla, Amazon Stock Split Triggers Retail Stampede

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc. U.S. recent offers tell us one thing: a stock split could spark big rallies as retail traders pile up. Tesla rose 8% on Monday after saying it plans to add $84 billion in value. Second stock split in less than two years. Amazon jumped more than 5% after announcing a 20-for-1 split this month, and the stock has been on a tear ever since.

In theory, this should not happen. A split does not affect the fundamentals of a company’s business, and investors can instead purchase only fractional shares in contrast to the stock’s higher price tag. Nevertheless, due to the split, traders are getting piled up, due to which the shares of these companies are increasing.

Tesla was the top-bought stock of all time among Fidelity customers on Monday. Amazon’s announcement attracted …