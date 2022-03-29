Tesla (TSLA) is targeting another stock split this year for shareholders’ approval

Advertisement



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has issued an official statement regarding the upcoming stock split decision later this year. Tesla aims to ask shareholders to voice their opinion about another stock split at its 2022 annual shareholders meeting.

“Tesla will ask shareholders to vote at this year’s annual meeting to authorize additional shares to enable stock splits,” the Austin, TX-based automaker issued a statement. on twitter In the very early hours of this morning.

This is of course a forward-looking statement from Tesla and if the company’s shareholders do not approve, the 2022 TSLA stock split will be closed.

There are many Tesla investors