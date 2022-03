Nestle said on Thursday that tests conducted at its site in Caudry in the north, which produces Boutoni brand pizzas, some of which were contaminated with E. coli, came out negative, ensuring that there were no objectionable images circulated in the press. Corresponding to the “normal” condition of the factory.

The company closed two production lines in Caudry, where 200 people made pizzas that were mainly marketed in France. On March 18, it recalled all Buitoni pizzas from the Fra’Up range, after identifying a possible link with E.coli contamination.

Since late February, France has experienced a resurgence of cases of kidney failure in children known to be infected with E. coli. something…