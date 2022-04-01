Tex Vanganin 1st Goal, Dad Gavin Vanganein Reaction, Melbourne Demons vs Essendon Bombers

This first AFL target was extra special.

AFL great Gavin Wanganin could hardly control his excitement after his son Tex scored his first goal at the MCG grandstand on Friday night.

Tex Vanganin gave his father and Essendon fans enough to smile when he slipped Deez’s rival Joel Smith, dropped a loose ball inside 50 and cut his first Major using his left boot.

Cameras immediately surrounded Gavin, who jumped out of his seat and celebrated his son’s goal with those sitting next to him.

“The best part of it was the old man celebrating with friends and family. They got excited,” four-time premiere hawk Luke Hodge told Chanel…