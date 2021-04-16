Texans Mock Draft 2021: Depth and upside the key in Houston this year

With no alternatives within the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, how does a 7-Spherical Mock Draft for the Houston Texans form up? Can the Texans nonetheless handle to seek out potential starters regardless of not having a range till No. 67 this 12 months?

Houston Texans Submit-Free Company 7-Spherical Mock Draft

Spherical 3, Decide 67: Josh Myers, OC, Ohio State

Spherical 4, Decide 109: Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

Spherical 5, Decide 147: Caden Sterns, S, Texas

Spherical 5, Decide 158: Jamie Newman, QB, Wake Forest

Spherical 6, Decide 195: Camryn Bynum, CB, UCLA

Spherical 6, Decide 203: Olaijah Griffin, CB, USC

Spherical 6, Decide 212: Kylen Granson, TE, SMU

Spherical 7, Decide 253: Frank Darby, WR, Arizona

Texans 2021 NFL Mock Draft | Decide-by-pick evaluation

Josh Myers, C, Ohio State

The inside of the Texans’ offensive line has loads of query marks, particularly at middle. At the moment, Justin McCray is about to be the starter, however the Texans will definitely be searching for an improve. McCray performed simply 14 % of the snaps with Atlanta final season and has solely topped 50 % as soon as in his profession. Subsequently, a middle must be on the want listing when the Texans ultimately come on the clock within the third spherical. If he lasts into the third spherical, Josh Myers could be a perfect choice.

In his scouting report, Professional Soccer Community’s Chief Draft Analyst Tony Pauline highlights how Myers is an “explosive blocker on the pivot who shows terrific energy in his sport.” Whereas Myers seems bodily dominating, his athleticism is a priority. For that cause, Myers might be a candidate to fall into the third spherical if groups view others on the place as a greater match for his or her scheme. Nonetheless, Myers is efficient with the shotgun and snap, and he confidently quarterbacks the offensive line. He has the potential to be the chief of the Texans’ offensive line for years to return.

Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

Numerous receivers might be in play for the Texans within the third or fourth spherical. With no early-round alternatives as a result of commerce with the Miami Dolphins for left deal with Laremy Tunsil, the Texans will likely be trying to take an opportunity on gamers with intriguing measurables. Having simply misplaced Will Fuller in free company, the Texans instantly substitute that game-breaking velocity by including Anthony Schwartz out of Auburn on this 2021 7-Spherical Mock Draft.

Schwartz at present leads the 2021 NFL Draft class when it comes to the quickest 40-time. That home-run-hitting velocity was recognized by Pauline as a significant asset in Schwartz’s scouting report. Many gamers don’t play to their 40-time on tape, however Schwartz just isn’t considered one of them. Important for fast receivers, he has the flexibility to make over-the-shoulder catches. Moreover, he is an efficient route runner and will be devastating when mixed along with his velocity.

The issues with Schwartz come primarily along with his dimension and energy. However, with a RAS of simply 6.91, there are different issues as nicely. Schwartz didn’t publish good numbers within the vertical or broad bounce, in addition to the shuttle and three-cone drills. These performances have left him with simply “Okay” grades when it comes to explosion and agility. For that cause, Schwartz’s success on the NFL degree will likely be virtually fully predicated on his velocity. Moreover, his athletic profile matches virtually identically with the receiver the Texans simply let go away in Fuller.

Caden Sterns, S, Texas

As soon as thought-about a possible first-round choice, Caden Sterns inventory has fallen massively up to now 12 months. Nonetheless, he might be a great match for the Texans, who have to improve from Eric Murray at sturdy security. Sterns matches the sturdy security mildew nicely as a defender who’s greatest in opposition to the run. As Pauline recognized in his scouting report, Sterns can work nicely with cornerbacks within the move protection as nicely.

Inconsistencies are the largest issues with Sterns as an NFL prospect. Nonetheless, the previous five-star prospect definitely brings a powerful athletic profile to the desk. At his professional day, Sterns posted spectacular numbers within the 40-yard sprint, the vertical and broad jumps, in addition to the shuttle. He lacks a little bit when it comes to dimension and energy, however the energy side is definitely one thing the Texans can work on in the event that they draft a prospect with super upside to work with.

Jamie Newman, QB, Wake Forest

With the quarterback scenario very a lot up within the air proper now, investing in a mid-round participant on the place on this 2021 7-Spherical Mock Draft makes a number of sense for the Texans. Whatever the final result surrounding Deshaun Watson, the Texans want a long-term plan on the quarterback place. With Tyrod Taylor solely signed on a one-year deal this offseason, including a participant with the expertise of Jamie Newman may present the Texans with a brief and long-term insurance coverage plan.

Newman opted out of the 2020 season after which appeared rusty after a sturdy begin to the Senior Bowl in 2021. Newman demonstrated a number of potential at Wake Forest as a pocket passer.

A few of the areas Pauline highlighted in his scouting report embody Newman’s persistence, his throwing movement, his timing, and his means to look off the security. A few of the issues along with his sport embody staring down receivers and holding the ball too lengthy. Nonetheless, Pauline calls Newman a high-upside prospect however wants time to develop and correct teaching to attain that upside.

Camryn Bynum, CB, UCLA

The cornerback group for the Texans is an space they desperately want to handle. There are intriguing gamers on the roster, together with Bradley Roby, Desmond King II, and Vernon Hargreaves. Nonetheless, this time subsequent season, all three might be on one other roster. Luckily for the Texans, this cornerback class within the 2021 NFL Draft is extraordinarily deep. Subsequently, the Texans can draft a possible future starter in Camryn Bynum within the sixth spherical.

On Pauline’s present massive board, he has Bynum ranked simply outdoors the highest 100. Nonetheless, the consensus opinion proper now has him going nearer to select 200. In his scouting report, Pauline known as Bynum a “good worth as Day 2 of the draft closes out.” If the Texans can get Bynum within the sixth spherical, that may be a large worth for the franchise. He’s a four-year starter and two-time captain who can carry expertise and beginning potential to the Texans.

Olaijah Griffin, CB, USC

After investing little capital within the cornerback place thus far on this 2021 NFL Mock Draft, the Texans double down on the cornerback place within the sixth spherical. Whereas Bynum is a possible starter on the surface, Olaijah Griffin seems extra suited to enjoying in dime and nickel packages. What he lacks in dimension, he greater than makes up for with excellent ball expertise. He’s an efficient cornerback in move protection and might be a helpful addition within the again half of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kylen Granson, TE, SMU

The tight finish scenario for the Texans is beginning to look considerably bleak. Jordan Akins has not progressed because the franchise would have hoped, they usually let Darren Fells go away in free company. Thus, search for the Texans to doubtlessly make investments a late-round choice in a decent finish with upside resembling Kylen Granson.

On his professional day, Granson posted a 7.71 RAS, because of “Elite” grades for velocity and explosion, with a “Good” grade for agility. Nonetheless, his “Very Poor” dimension grade highlights issues round his blocking. Granson might be a helpful weapon within the passing sport however might be a legal responsibility as a blocker. Early in his profession, these issues may restrict his snap counts. Importantly, Pauline highlights in his scouting report how Granson exhibits good fundamentals in terms of blocking, with dimension being his foremost limitation in that space.

If Granson struggles as a run blocker, his presence on the sector may tip the protection that it’s a passing play. The upside with Granson is big, however he might want to add bulk so as to be a constant contributor in Houston.

Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State

The Texans spherical out this 2021 7-Spherical Mock Draft with an upside choice at extensive receiver in Frank Darby. He was marginalized within the Arizona State offense behind N’Keal Harry and Brandon Aiyuk. He then misplaced his alternative to shine in 2020.

Whereas he lacks burst and top-end velocity, his pass-catching means and toughness make him an intriguing possession receiver prospect. With issues concerning Brandin Cooks’ concussions, the Texans want to make sure they’ve potential continuity on the receiver place.

Need extra prospect information? Wish to do your individual mock draft?

Dive into TMT’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator and take a look at your individual drafting acumen. Proceed to go to Professional Soccer Community for NFL information and in-depth evaluation. Additionally, remember to observe us on Twitter (@PFN365) to remain within the loop on all issues faculty soccer and the NFL Draft panorama.