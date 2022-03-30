Texas A&M Basketball Could Have Had a Deeper NCAA Tournament Run

No matter how the Texas A&M basketball team ends the season, it will not be remembered for the team’s achievements. Instead, Aggie fans and the college football world will remember Buzz Williams’ squad for the fact that it was the biggest NCAA Tournament snub in America this year.

Texas A&M had an undeniably better resume than the large handful of teams that gained entry. No rationale was given for their disdain.

Thankfully, the Aggies didn’t let that affect their performance in the NIT tournament – the less desirable of the two major college basketball tournaments. The Aggies have surpassed all the rivals they have faced so far. Their closest match came in a 12-point victory over Alcorn State.

