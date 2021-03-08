Texas A&M Catcher’s Walk-Off Grand Slam Joins Her Elite Company

Loading...

Texas A&M Aggies Boasted something powerful Softball sluggers Throughout the history of the program.

Haley Lee, A junior catcher Kingwood, Texas, Is already putting her name on that list as she opposes the pitchers day and night in College Station. Lee is one of the premier NCAA power power at the start of the 2021 season and has no plans to stop his power surge.

watch the video

At Texas A&M Won 13-3 Over Lamar on Sunday, he hit three home runs, the last of which went for a Grand Slam.

Haley Lee’s walk-off grand slam

Lee blasted a single home run in the first inning that went up the left field wall. He hit another solo shot in the third inning.

The Aggies were already up 9–3 when Lee stepped into the box with loaded chairs. He closed out a walk-off grand slam for Center Field, which gave Texas A&M a 13–3 run-rule victory at College Station’s Davis Diamond as part of the Rayville Classic.

The best thing is that Haley Lee earned some national recognition for her yard work.

Lee’s three-homer day and vigorous game-ending Grand Slam earned him the No. 10 spot on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.

We know it !!!! @ haley45lee @game Center up #surf’s Up # Wig pic.twitter.com/27SBZjwOIU – Texas A&M Softball (@AggieSoftball) March 8, 2021

“Basically taking [batting practice] During the game, “the ESPN host said.

Incredibly, this is Lee’s second three-homer game already this season.

“We talked about a game plan. My first two homeruns were inside both pitches, so we came to the conclusion that they were probably not going to throw that pitch again. We actually bought the outside of the plate on that last bat and stuck it out completely 12thman.com after the game.

Lee’s nine home runs from 14 games which is a remarkable pace. She is Tied for ninth most Everyone has played more games in the NCAA, but beyond that. He needs to continue those ways for Megan to come closer to May. Single-season show record 24 of 2010.

Texas A&M has a legitimate offensive weapon in Haley Lee, and fans should be excited to see what he can do the rest of the season.