Texas A&M Eggies Roll Out Washington State, Advance to NIT Finals

There’s no doubt that everyone within the Texas A&M program wanted to make the NCAA Tournament, but they’ve made the most of their snub by winning each of their four Night Games of 12 points or more en route to the championship game. Tonight’s version was a dismantling of 76-52 Washington State CougarIn which Quentin Jackson led the team with 18 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 1 block (and how many blocks it was).

I’m not here to exaggerate the importance of the NITs, but it’s safe to say that Buzz Williams has played his team at a high level over the past six weeks, winning 11 of the first eight games in the year. To overcome the losing rhythm. In its last 12 games, a game is one game away from bringing home some hardware and generating some serious momentum…