Texas A&M Kyle Field Entrance Experience in Go-Pro Video

There’s nothing quite like catching a game Kyle Maidan. “12th Man’s House,” it was a must see during Texas A&M University playing days and present at the stadium. It was built in 1904. The oldest stadium in college football But fourth largest by capacity (102,733) and largest Texas state.

Kyle Field has held many memorable Aggies football games. This is where Brian Gamble recaptured the sound of a late thunder “Bonfire Game.” This occurred in 2001 after the September 11 attacks “red, white and blue-out”. Where is it too Johnny manzil, From miller, She nguyen And became legends in John David Crowe College station.

The pride that comes from wearing a Texas A&M jersey is off-the-charts. Anyone who has ever played for the Aggies will tell you.

This is why running on Kyle Field before a game is unlike anything in the SEC.

Thrilling entry on Aggies Kyle Field

Texas A&M placed a GoPro camera on an Aggie player’s helmet and entered the fray before the team’s game against Lamar in 2014. It likes to go through pre-game rituals, and the spirit of running. On a field in front of 100,00+ screaming fans.

is listening Fightin ‘Texas Eggie Band In the distance…

Walking back and forth with your colleagues …

On Kyle Field in front of 100,00 screaming fans…

Man, this causes blood to pump. Who else is ready to walk through the brick wall?

This post was originally published on June 5, 2020, but such an experience thrills all the time.

