Texas A&M Lands 4-Star QB & Baseball Stud for 2022

Quarterback Conner Weigman is a rare talent. The class of 2022 recruit from Bridgeland High School (Cypress, Tex.) is not just an elite high school quarterback. He’s an elite infielder with MLB potential as well.

Weigman has locked in a scholarship deal with a big-time college football program. He is all set to join the Texas A&M Aggies after his senior year of high school. He plans on playing both football and baseball in College Station.

Conner Weigman Commits to Texas A&M

Dual-threat quarterbacks tend to get quite a bit of love, and Weigman is no exception to this rule.

Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Houston, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, SMU, TCU, Tulsa, Utah, Virginia Tech and Texas all tried to land Weigman. He has remained focused on joining the Aggies, however.

BREAKING: 4 Dual-Threat QB Conner Weigman has just Committed to Texas A&M!⁣

The 6’3 205 QB from Cypress, TX chose the Aggies over Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, and others ⁣

He is Ranked as a Top 80 Player in the Class of 2022 (#4 Dual-Threat QB) pic.twitter.com/VnnlPXVwKG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 4, 2021

Jimbo Fisher’s 2022 recruiting class features plenty of great talent, but Weigman is special. The list of quarterbacks that rank ahead of Weigman in the 247Sports Composite is a short one that includes five-star QB Quinn Ewers, Gunner Stockton, Walker Howard, Ty Simpson and Maalik Murphy.

The Aggies are seeking some good luck and an eventual trip to the College Football Playoff, so perhaps their newest QB commit could take them to the promised land in due time.

QB Conner Weigman Highlights

Weigman, a four-star stud, is one of the best players from the state of Texas.

Naturally, his arm receives all of the attention. In 2020, he totaled more than 3,800 passing yards and 42 passing touchdowns to go along with an additional nine rushing scores. He zeroes in on his wide receivers and dares defenses to try to pick him off. It is truly impressive to watch.

As an infielder, Weigman generates incredible exit velocity off of his bat. If he has a spectacular next few seasons on the diamond, baseball may end up being his true calling.

2022 Bridgeland QB Conner Weigman getting some work on the baseball diamond. Sturdy set up to go with plus range and good feel for arm angle. @ConnerWeigman pic.twitter.com/4lThPBA326 — Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) May 8, 2020

Conner Weigman has NCAA All-American potential in two sports. Texas A&M always has to contend with teams like Alabama, Georgia, and LSU, but they send enough players to the NFL Draft to be considered a respectable SEC program.

Whichever sport Weigman sticks with, he will thrive.