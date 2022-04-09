Texas Rangers are still Texas Rangers, fall 10-8 in opener

Texas Rangers scored eight but Toronto Blue Jays Scored ten runs.

Well, this is one way to start the season.

Four pitches in the new campaign and Rangers took a 1–0 lead over Brad Miller leadoff Dong to start a new era. By the time Texas was out of the game, it was 4–0 as every new Rangers takeover hit base and the new and improved lineup took Jays starter Jose Berrios out of the competition, with just one. was recorded. ,

By the bottom of the fourth, Rangers had taken a 7–0 lead and starter John Gray pitched the minimum. By the end of the sixth, when Gray was out of the game with a blister and conceded three runs in four innings, the Blue Jays overtook Texas to lead 8–7.

Adolis Garcia Tied The Game With A…