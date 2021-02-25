Texas Southern vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Texas Southern Tigers vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Texas Southern vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Broadcast

Date: Saturday, 27 February

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Location: Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff, AR

Network: UAPB Sports Network

Texas Southern (0-0) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-0) Game Preview

Why Texas Southern Will Win

How would tigers get better and stronger after a devastating windless season a few years ago?

There is an interesting flow of players who must move to help an offense that was a decent passing game and get a little more out of the ground attack around the Giants Dominic Franklin and Ladarius Owens.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff has to prove that it can move the ball better than when it was completed in 2019, it would have to turn some key parts into offense, and…

Why Arkansas-Pine Bluff Won

The Golden Lions have promising talent for having a bit of a successful season.

The passing game gets Harry Ballard, a prolific receiver back in East Missouri, who caught 52 passes and scored ten times two years ago. Even with the loss of RB Tyler Porter, the running game should be fine which should be one of the better lines of SWAC.

The key, however, is a passing game with Skyler Perry to an experienced passerby who returns all of his top weapons around Ballard. Texas Southern Secondary should be stronger than it was two years ago, but it is barely recovering.

What is going to happen

It’s one of the major games in Texas’ Southern schedule to show that things are better overall since last year’s build, but Arkansas-Pine Bluff has too much offense, too much on the defensive front, and more Many good parts.

Texas Southern vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Prediction, Line

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40, Texas Southern 20

Row: Arkansas-Pine Bluff-15.5, O / U: Coming

