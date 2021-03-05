Texas Southern vs. Prairie Scene A&M Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Texas Southern Tigers vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Loading...

Texas Southern vs Prairie Scene A&M Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Location: Blackshear Field, Prairie View, TX

Network: ESPN3

Loading...

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

Loading...

Texas Southern (0-0) vs Prairie View A&M (0-0) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on FCS, Go to BetMGM

Loading...

Why Texas Southern Will Win

Can the Tigers put together a defense to at least serve?

Loading...

The offense was nothing special – it was able to move the ball, but could not put Biscuit in the basket – and the defense did not help. There were no nearby crowds and there were not enough routes to talk.

Loading...

However, there is considerable hope that experience does matter. Tara Shakti may be missing, but it was a relatively young team two years ago that went through a growing 0–11 pain.

Loading...

Why would the prairie see another em win

The Panthers are going to be dangerous.

Loading...

Southern and Alabama are going to be the stars of the A&M SWAC, but Prairie View A&M has seven on the defensive front that come with a strong season as it goes on, and the offensive front should be a force to reckon with. The Panthers had the best O in SWAC, were great in pass protection, and rolled for 484 yards per game.

Loading...

More than that.

Loading...

Texas Southern will be better in 2019, but it is still a construction operation.

Loading...

What is going to happen

Here comes the prairie view A&M muscle flex.

Loading...

Should the lines be taken away immediately, the defense would be a force, and Texas Southern would face a lot of empty drives in the first half without the ability to get back into the second.

Loading...

Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Prediction, Line

Prairie View A&M 40, Texas Southern 17

Bet in college football with BetMGM

Row: Prairie View A & M-19.5, O / U: 55.5

Loading...

Must see rating: 2

5: Beavis and Butt-head making a film

1: Tom and Jerry