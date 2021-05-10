Texas Tech Adds Former Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year – Talk 1340

According to his Instagram page, former Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the year Mylik Wilson has committed to Texas Tech.

Makingthemadness.com describes Wilson like this, “Wilson burst onto the scene during his freshman campaign in 2019-20 with a robust stat line of 11.5 PPG, 5.7 RPG & 2.9 APG, but the question surrounding all freshman that produces at a high-level that aren’t one-and-done guys is ‘How much more room for growth is there?’. In Year two, Wilson replicated his exact stat line, except going to 12 PPG, but noticeably dropped in the efficiency department from 37% from deep to a measly 25%. Wilson’s going to be a pivotal piece for a tournament-level team next season.”

The same site had Wilson ranked as the 14th best transfer available as of May 6th.

It’s not difficult to imagine the role that Wilson will fill as a Red Raider. He’s a borderline elite defender who will come in and try to lock up the opposing team’s best player. He averaged a block per contest and multiple steals per game as a sophomore after being named freshman of the year in the Sun Belt the previous season.

Wilson has performed against Big 12 competition during his time at Louisiana where he played both Baylor and TCU. As a freshman, Wilson dropped 16 on TCU while locking up six rebounds and getting three steals and two assists. In his sophomore campaign, Wilson played eventual national champion Baylor to open the season and finished with eight points, three rebounds, and a couple of steals and assists.

The former Ragin’ Cajun averaged more than 33 minutes per game in his first two seasons, I assume that will be cut as a Red Raider but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him be an immediate impact player.

Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams has now added six new players to Texas Tech’s roster since he took over as head coach. Wilson joins fellow guards Ethan Duncan from Trinity Christian here in Lubbock and Chandler Jacobs a transfer from DBU. Texas Tech has also added wings in Adonis Arms and Davion Harmon from Winthrop and Hampton respectively. The first signee of the Adams Era was forward KJ Allen from ELAC.

Add these six to the five that stayed behind and the roster is now at 11. That leaves at least two open spots on the roster with potentially four depending on scholarships and availability.

The Wilson signing also directly impacts Mac McClung’s return. I don’t see how the roster can get balanced out by adding McClung back into the current roster without adding some rim-protecting bigs. To be frank, the guard limit on the roster has been reached. If McClung returns, some things got to give.

A Brief History of Texas Tech Men’s Basketball in the NCAA Tournament