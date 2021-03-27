LATEST

Texas Tech baseball: Huge inning pushes Red Raiders past USF

Avatar
By
Posted on
Texas Tech baseball: Huge inning pushes Red Raiders past USF

Friday in Lubbock, the Texas Tech baseball workforce used a 9-run fifth inning to overpower South Florida in a 16-6 win.

It’s by no means a shock when the Texas Tech baseball workforce has an offensive explosion at Rip Griffin Park.  However the catalyst for the explosion that knocked out South Florida in Friday evening’s 16-6 win was a slightly surprising participant.

Hitting two homers in Tech’s 9-run fifth inning, freshman Drew Woodcox actually opened some eyes.  Coming into the sport, he was hitting simply .188 on the yr and had not managed to energy a ball out of the park. However on Friday evening, the Houston native was 2-3 with 4 RBI.

Additionally in that inning, the house workforce would get RBIs from Jace Jung, Dru Baker, and Kurt Wilson as 14 Pink Raiders would go to the plate.

Nonetheless, Woodcox wasn’t the one Pink Raider to shock on the plate within the sequence opener.  Nor was he the one one to make use of the lengthy ball to make a press release.

Making his season debut after recovering from a shoulder damage sustained in October, outfielder Dillon Carter stepped to the plate within the backside of the second and deposited the primary pitch he noticed over the right-center wall for a two-run shot.  The freshman noticed motion in 18 video games final yr hitting .280 with 13 RBI however no homers.  Now, his return might bolster a Pink Raider lineup that was already among the many greatest within the nation.

Friday, 13 totally different Pink Raiders bought an at-bat with 9 of them accumulating base hits.  That included multi-hit video games from Cal Conley, Dru Baker, Kurt Wilson, and Woodcox.

On the mound, the Pink Raiders bought a top quality begin from righty Brandon Birdsell.  Choosing up the win to maneuver to 3-1 on the yr, the sophomore gave up only one run whereas placing out eight and strolling none.

The switch from Texas A&M has lowered his season ERA to three.25 and has had three-straight video games during which his sport ERA has been at 1.50 or decrease.   Alongside the best way, he seems to have cemented his place because the workforce’s Friday evening starter, a task school groups sometimes reserve for his or her greatest starter.

Maybe the one damaging on the night was the efficiency of the Tech bullpen.  5 relievers mixed to permit 5 USF runs, all of which have been earned.  That included three runs allowed by freshman Hade Key in an inning of labor and two runs given up by Bradley LeJeune-Deacutis in his 0.1 innings on the hill.

Nonetheless, it was an effective way for the Pink Raiders to open the sequence.  Shifting to 17-4 on the season, they proceed to play glorious baseball having gone 17-1 of their final 18 video games.  And in the event that they proceed to get shock contributions on the plate as they did on Friday, the Pink Raiders could also be practically unstoppable.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
294
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
287
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
280
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
256
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x