Texas Tech baseball: Huge inning pushes Red Raiders past USF

Friday in Lubbock, the Texas Tech baseball workforce used a 9-run fifth inning to overpower South Florida in a 16-6 win.

It’s by no means a shock when the Texas Tech baseball workforce has an offensive explosion at Rip Griffin Park. However the catalyst for the explosion that knocked out South Florida in Friday evening’s 16-6 win was a slightly surprising participant.

Hitting two homers in Tech’s 9-run fifth inning, freshman Drew Woodcox actually opened some eyes. Coming into the sport, he was hitting simply .188 on the yr and had not managed to energy a ball out of the park. However on Friday evening, the Houston native was 2-3 with 4 RBI.

Additionally in that inning, the house workforce would get RBIs from Jace Jung, Dru Baker, and Kurt Wilson as 14 Pink Raiders would go to the plate.

Nonetheless, Woodcox wasn’t the one Pink Raider to shock on the plate within the sequence opener. Nor was he the one one to make use of the lengthy ball to make a press release.

Making his season debut after recovering from a shoulder damage sustained in October, outfielder Dillon Carter stepped to the plate within the backside of the second and deposited the primary pitch he noticed over the right-center wall for a two-run shot. The freshman noticed motion in 18 video games final yr hitting .280 with 13 RBI however no homers. Now, his return might bolster a Pink Raider lineup that was already among the many greatest within the nation.

Friday, 13 totally different Pink Raiders bought an at-bat with 9 of them accumulating base hits. That included multi-hit video games from Cal Conley, Dru Baker, Kurt Wilson, and Woodcox.

On the mound, the Pink Raiders bought a top quality begin from righty Brandon Birdsell. Choosing up the win to maneuver to 3-1 on the yr, the sophomore gave up only one run whereas placing out eight and strolling none.

The switch from Texas A&M has lowered his season ERA to three.25 and has had three-straight video games during which his sport ERA has been at 1.50 or decrease. Alongside the best way, he seems to have cemented his place because the workforce’s Friday evening starter, a task school groups sometimes reserve for his or her greatest starter.

Maybe the one damaging on the night was the efficiency of the Tech bullpen. 5 relievers mixed to permit 5 USF runs, all of which have been earned. That included three runs allowed by freshman Hade Key in an inning of labor and two runs given up by Bradley LeJeune-Deacutis in his 0.1 innings on the hill.

Nonetheless, it was an effective way for the Pink Raiders to open the sequence. Shifting to 17-4 on the season, they proceed to play glorious baseball having gone 17-1 of their final 18 video games. And in the event that they proceed to get shock contributions on the plate as they did on Friday, the Pink Raiders could also be practically unstoppable.