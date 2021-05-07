LATEST

Texas Tech basketball: Red Raiders contact All-ACC transfer forward – Wreck ’em Red

Proving that no program can ever have too many versatile wing players, the Texas Tech basketball is in pursuit of 6-foot-7 Syracuse transfer Quincy Guerrier despite already adding two players of similar size from the transfer portal this offseason.  According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Red Raiders are one of a number of teams to have reached out to the 2021 third-team All-ACC performer.

Rothstein tweeted Wednesday that Tech, Illinois, Kentucky, Oregon, Marquette, Georgetown, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Memphis, Arizona State, Maryland, Creighton, Arkansas, SMU, and Western Kentucky have all been in contact with the sophomore.

This past season, the Canadian averaged 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.  That included eight double-doubles from the 220-pounder.

It was a significant step forward in his second season as a collegiate for Guerrier.  As a freshman, he averaged a respectable 6.9 points and 5.3 boards per game but this year, he saw his minutes played jump 12.6 per game as he became a starter for 28 games.

Also, his outside shot was massively improved this season.  In 2019-20, Guerrier shot just 12.5% from deep and attempted only 0.8 3-pointers per game. But this season, he saw his accuracy from beyond the arc rise to 31.1% and that was with him taking 2.8 3s per contest.

Like so many players in the NCAA transfer portal, Guerrier is also testing the NBA waters without hiring an agent.  However, most expect him to remain a collegiate as he doesn’t currently appear on many (if any) of the dozens of mock drafts that are being published.

“I’m sure he’s going to get calls, now that it’s out there that he’s transferring. I definitely think there are schools that are going to call,” his mentor Ibrahim Appiah told Donna Ditota of Syracuse.com. “To be honest, I think every school that would get involved with him, they won’t know his situation. It’s not a set plan. I think you just go through it. Right now his focus is 100 percent testing the waters and seeing what’s out there.”

It would appear that Guerrier might be a fall-back plan for Tech should Terrence Shannon decide to stay in the NBA Draft as many believe he will.  This past season, as a sophomore, the Chicago native scored 12.9 points and pulled down 4.0 rebounds per game for the Red Raiders.

But Tech has already beefed up the roster at the wing position.  Mark Adams has added 6-foot-6 swingmen Adonis Arms from Winthrop and Davion Warren from Hampton, each of whom scored in double digits last season.

Still, Guerrier would be a welcome addition, especially if Shannon departs.  That’s because versatile, All-Conference performers from a league as prestigious as the ACC are never going to be looked down upon.  So keep an eye on Gurrier’s recruitment because the Red Raiders seem to have legitimate interest in securing his services.

