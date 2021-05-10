Texas Tech basketball: Red Raiders pick up transfer Mylik Wilson – Wreck ’em Red

Mark Adams’ makeover of the Texas Tech basketball program continues. After already having added five players to his roster since taking over the program in early April, the new Red Raider head coach has added another piece to the puzzle.

Monday, Louisiana guard Mylik Wilson announced via social media his intention to join the Red Raiders. He brings the Red Raiders their second 6-foot-3 guard of the offseason joining Chandler Jones from Dallas Baptist University who was the first transfer to join Adams’ program after he was handed the head coaching job.

Last season, Wilson averaged 12.9 points per game, second on the Ragin’ Cajun roster. He also pulled down 5.5 rebounds and handed out 3.2 assists while playing 33.7 minutes per game.

But what might make the Rayville, Louisiana native a perfect fit for Adams’ program is what he is on the defensive end of the floor. Averaging two steals per game in 2020-21, he led the Louisiana roster.

Louisiana transfer Mylik Wilson has committed to Texas Tech! The 6’3 guard averaged 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds this past season. This is a big time get for Coach Adams and his coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/mgdiA8tcgM — 336 Edits (@336edits) May 10, 2021

What’s more, he had a defensive rating (the measure of how many points a player allows per 100 possessions) of 97.9. Anything below 100 is considered strong when it comes to defensive rating and Wilson’s defensive work is likely to help him fit right in with his new program.

Two seasons ago, Wilson earned Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year honors after scoring 11.5 points and pulling down 5.7 rebounds per game.

More from Wreck’Em Red

And that year, he shot 35.8% from 3-point range. However, this season, his shooting from deep fell to just 24.5%. That’s something that the newest Red Raider will need to improve upon.

Prior to signing with Louisana (formerly Louisiana-Lafayette), Wilson was a 4-star prospect and the No. 1 player in the state. And over the last two seasons, he has started 50 games as a collegiate. So despite the fact that he has three years of eligibility remaining, he is already a veteran who has been through some wars at the D-I level.

Wilson does have some experience playing against major conference opposition. In fact, in 2019, he put up 16 points and 6 boards against TCU and 16 points and 8 rebounds against Arizona State.

This addition would seem to round out the Red Raider backcourt for next year, especially if 2020-21 leading scorer Mac McClung decides to return. Now the focus must turn to adding some serious height to the roster.

Tech currently has 10 players in the mix for next season (if you include McClung) and of that group, all but three are under 6-foot-7. Thus, the next priority must be for Adams to beef up his team in the post.

But what Adams has already accomplished is to revamp his roster’s guard and wing play by adding six players who each averaged at least 10 points per game at their previous stop last season. And by bringing Mylik Wilson into the mix, he’s created even more depth and competition among a roster already chalked full of new faces.