Texas Tech celebrates Nursing School’s 10th year, El Paso colleges prepare for commencement – El Paso Times

El Paso colleges and universities are planning for graduation ceremonies with extra reason to celebrate at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso had an extra reason to celebrate.

The university is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing and invited and will invite alumni back to campus for a series of special events leading up to the School’s May 8 graduation ceremony and there will also be some community events.

Texas Tech nursing student John Kirtly always wanted to pursue and career in the military and the medical field since he was young. After graduation this month, Kirtly hopes to work at an El Paso hospital to assist with COVID-19 patients. He also has future plans of working as a nurse for the U.S. Navy.

“Now that I get to apply the knowledge that I’ve learned from nursing school to real life scenarios, I can say I’ve found my purpose in life,” Kirtly said.

The School of Nursing offers two undergraduate programs and one graduate program; for undergrads, there is the accelerated Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing program (ABSN) and also, students with an associate’s can get their Bachelor’s degree in Nursing at Texas Tech. For graduate students, there is a Master’s program in nursing leadership.

The school started out in 2011 with 30 students in the ABSN program. Today, the school admits as many as 80 students in the fall and in the spring to the ABSN program.

“Why that’s important to know about the ABSN program, is that it’s those 80 students who have never been nurses before that actually adds new nurses to El Paso and beyond,” Woods said, adding there are as many as 220 total students enrolled in the School’s ABSN program at any given time.

About 90% of the School of Nursing’s students stay local after graduation, Woods said.

“West Texas already is experiencing a significant nursing shortage and it’s projected that by 2030, that nursing shortage could be as high as 5,000 nurses that we need in addition to what we currently have,” Woods said.

Approximately 70% of the School’s students are Hispanic, most are the first in their immediate families to attend college and the average age of the School’s students are 26 years old, Woods said.

Over the last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many Texas Tech nursing students learned how to care for patients via clinicals at hospitals.

The school offered students the option to step out of the nursing program temporarily until it was safer to return.

“We had virtually no takers, I mean way less than 10 students elected to do that, and those students did it for special reasons within their families, typically,” Woods said.

Texas Tech UHSC El Paso graduation plans

Note: All graduation ceremonies will take place at the Plaza Theatre 125 W. Mills Ave..

Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing Saturday, May 8 at 2 p.m.

Paul Foster School of Medicine Friday, May 21 at 6 p.m.

Guests will need to follow strict COVID-19 protocols the Plaza Theater has in place, such as wearing masks and social distancing, university officials said.

University of Texas at El Paso

UTEP announced the university would allow graduating students to bring up to eight guests to two in-person commencement ceremonies at 7 p.m. May 14 and 15 at the Sun Bowl.

The ceremony May 14 will recognize bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral graduates and candidates in the Business Administration, Education and Liberal Arts colleges.

On May 15, graduates and candidates in the Engineering, Health Sciences and Science and Nursing and Pharmacy schools will be recognized.

Social distancing will be implemented among family groups. Face masks will be required and hand-sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the area. Sun Bowl seating will not be permitted to exceed 50%, “even if every graduate brings eight guests,” a UTEP news release states.

The event is free, although tickets will be required.

No physical contact between the graduates and those on stage will be permitted.

El Paso Community College

El Paso Community College will offer a virtual Spring 2021 commencement ceremony this year at 6 p.m. May 22, which will be broadcast on EPCC TV and on the EPCC website, according to an EPCC news release.

About 2,000 EPCC students are expected to walk the stage.

“Despite the challenges of the past year, our graduates have shown that with hard work and perseverance goals can be accomplished even in the most challenging of circumstances,” EPCC President William Serrata said in the release. “We look forward to celebrating this important milestone with our students.”

The college also offered a virtual ceremony in December for all three semesters in 2020.

Commencement candidates should receive an email with instructions detailing how they can be recognized on an official slide with their photo, and have their names read during the ceremony.

