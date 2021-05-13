Texas Tech Football Isn’t The 8th Best Team In Texas – Talk 1340

Texas Football life, an account on Twitter, power ranked the collegiate football teams in Texas. Now, it is May 12th, 2021, and I didn’t wake up this blessed morning particularly wanting to defend Texas Tech’s football honor but after they were placed 8th in the state, I feel duty-bound to do so.

Let me qualify what I’m about to say, I don’t think Texas Tech football is a good Big 12 team. They haven’t been in a long time. It’s been a decade since they’ve had a winning record in the Big 12? More than a decade. A DECADE. Three entire coaching staffs have been hired since the last guy who had a winning record in Big 12 play was in Lubbock, Texas, America.

That being said, Texas Tech should never be ranked below UTSA in football ever. I don’t care what the rankings are for. It could be which schools have the mascot most likely to be chased by Wylie Coyote and I’d still put Raider Red over the Road Runners.

Why do I single out UTSA? Because this Power Ranking has them ranked as the 3rd best team in Texas. With zero context I’m assuming that this is straight-up based on merit, which tells me that they think that UTSA would finish above not only Texas Tech in the Big 12 but above both TCU and Baylor.

That is ludicrous. Look at this buffoonery!

Forget about Texas Tech for a minute. UTSA went 7-5 in a Conference USA schedule that included Army and BYU, along with a bowl game against the Sun Belt’s Ragin’ Cajuns. If they are truly the third-best team in Texas next season, the state should be ashamed of itself. Gary Patterson will have truly lost his touch. Matt Wells will be fired, and Dave Aranda will be widely panned as a terrible hire by the Baylor Bears.

Can Sonny Dykes keep replacing major stars and coordinators at SMU and see the same type of success? That’s a difficult task.

Heck, Texas Tech will be able to set itself up against Texas, Baylor and TCU to see where they stack up next season. They’ll also beat Houston in week one and you can blood bank guarantee that.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Football Power Rankings have also been released and they have the same top two as the twitter graphic, then they vary greatly. The Aggies and Longhorns are followed by the Horned Frogs and Red Raiders before Baylor, Houston, and SMU round out the top seven. Then Texas State, UTSA, North Texas, Rice, and UTEP finish out the list.

I really don’t know why the initial post triggered me so hard, but it did. I thought about it for a full day. Gnawing at the back of my mind. If I was to make my own power rankings, I certainly wouldn’t put Texas Tech at 8th, but they wouldn’t be 4th like the FPI either.

I’ll put my totally unbiased against lower conference power rankings below with as much context provided as the Twitter account above gave.

State of Texas Football Power Rankings