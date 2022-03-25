LATEST

Texas Tech Hit Duke In The Mouth Early But When It Counted, Duke Landed Haymaker After Haymaker

Posted on
Texas Tech Hit Duke In The Mouth Early But When It Counted, Duke Landed Haymaker After Haymaker

The Dukes beat Texas Tech 78-73 on Thursday night to enter the Elite Eight, where they play Arkansas on Saturday.

Duke lightened the stretch by making big shot after big shot and he needed every one of them.

Forget any notion you may have heard about Duke being a Cadillac team or some such. It was a tough, gritty, street-fighting game against a team whose much-hyped defensive prowess was no hype.

Nevertheless, Duke made his last eight shots off the ground to take a slight lead and caught it by hitting 5 of 6 off the line in the final 25 seconds.

Duke shot 52 percent from the field for the game, an astonishing 71 percent off the field in the second half, making him the statistically best defense in the country.

Of course it took Duke some time…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
541
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
394
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top