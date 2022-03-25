Texas Tech Hit Duke In The Mouth Early But When It Counted, Duke Landed Haymaker After Haymaker

The Dukes beat Texas Tech 78-73 on Thursday night to enter the Elite Eight, where they play Arkansas on Saturday.

Duke lightened the stretch by making big shot after big shot and he needed every one of them.

Forget any notion you may have heard about Duke being a Cadillac team or some such. It was a tough, gritty, street-fighting game against a team whose much-hyped defensive prowess was no hype.

Nevertheless, Duke made his last eight shots off the ground to take a slight lead and caught it by hitting 5 of 6 off the line in the final 25 seconds.

Duke shot 52 percent from the field for the game, an astonishing 71 percent off the field in the second half, making him the statistically best defense in the country.

Of course it took Duke some time…