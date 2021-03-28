Texas Tech OC has glowing review of new QB Tyler Shough

Tyler Shough has a brand new starting to his faculty soccer profession. The previous Oregon quarterback begins 2021 with Texas Tech because the probably starter for the Pink Raiders.

Shough appeared the half for the Geese final season however opted for the switch portal after the shortened season. Now in a Huge 12 offense, his expertise may take the following step for Texas Tech.

Faculty soccer author Sam Khan Jr. supplied the newest on Shough from Texas Tech offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie.

“Texas Tech OC Sonny Cumbie on QB Tyler Shough: I do not suppose there’s anybody who’s been in our facility extra the previous couple of days than him,” Khan Jr. tweeted. “You must run him off the follow subject.”

Final season, in seven video games, Shough completed his closing season at Oregon with 1,559 yards, 13 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 63.5% completion share.

It was at all times attention-grabbing to see Shough select Texas Tech over different faculties after transferring from Oregon, however he gave a purpose why he selected the college

Yeah, it was loopy,” Shough mentioned. “As soon as I entered my identify within the switch portal there have been most likely 20-30 faculties that contacted me instantly and Texas Tech was one in all them. Texas Tech was most likely one of many first ones. Coach Wells referred to as me as soon as my identify was in it and we had an ideal dialog. Then finally what it got here all the way down to was after narrowing down the faculties and locations I felt like could be the perfect match for me and this system it simply got here all the way down to the chance to return in and compete, the connection with the coaches and clearly the fellows on the workforce and the tradition of the workforce.

“Texas Tech, even from the skin, and clearly speaking with a number of the guys on the workforce it sounded just like the place to be. They work laborious. They need to win. They need to win badly. They don’t seem to be simply in it to be on the workforce and have enjoyable. I do know loads of different faculties are simply sort of simply completely satisfied to be there, however Texas Tech undoubtedly has a profitable tradition. I really feel like all of the coaches and gamers are in it to win it and they are going to work their butts off to try this. I needed to be part of it, so I simply needed to return in and get out to West Texas and begin throwing the ball round, begin slinging it round a bit extra.”

As a member of the Class of 2018, Shough was a four-star prospect based on the 247Sports composite rankings. He was the No. 1 prospect within the state of Arizona, the No. 7 pro-style quarterback within the class and the No. 140 general prospect within the class.