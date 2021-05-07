Texas Tech Professor Creates Ultra-Fast COVID-19 Sensor – San Angelo LIVE!

LUBBOCK, TX — Testing for COVID-19 has been an integral part of determining how the virus spreads, but nose swabs tests were an uncomfortable process. In response innovators at Texas Tech University created the Ultra-Fast COVID-19 detection sensor.

This new sensor is “a rapid and portable tool for COVID-19 diagnosis with the ability to sense the presence or absence of the virus SARS-CoV-2 in a saliva sample within seconds.’

The Ultra-Fast COVID-19 sensor is an antigen-based electrochemical device. This means it can detect the spike proteins found in SARS-CoV-2 during the early stages of the infection, unlike antibody testing.

The technology was then patented by EviroTech. The company is now seeking Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

The senor was created by Dr. Gerardine “Gerri” Botte. DrBotte is also the founder of EviroTech and a professor and Whitacre Department Chair in the Department of Chemical Engineering within the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering at Texas Tech.

On Friday, EviroTech announced the company 1701 Ventures GmbH of Göttingen, Germany will be investing $4 million for the development of the center.

The capital will allow EviroTech to complete its final design and begin production and distribution of the center.

“This is a very exciting partnership that will accelerate access of the Ultra-Fast COVID-19 sensor worldwide,” said Dr. Botte.

“We are more than excited to accompany EviroTech on this amazing journey,” said Felix Dossman, CEO of 1701 Ventures GmbH and a member of the EviroTech board of directors. “It is a rare opportunity to not just invest but help bring a product to life that will have such a big, positive impact for so many people.”

EviroTech was developed with the assistance of entrepreneurial programs offered by Texas Tech’s Innovation Hub at Research Park. The project was initially awarded $13,000 by the Prototype Fund.

The company then received $25,000 from the Presidents’ Innovation Award and would then go on to become an Innovation Hub tenant.

The project would then go on to participate in the National Science Foundation’s I-Corps program and earn $50,000.

“Texas Tech supports innovation and entrepreneurship of its faculty, staff, students, and community,” said Kimberly Gramm, associate vice president for innovation and entrepreneurship. “EviroTech is a perfect example of how our West Texas innovation ecosystem helped reduce risk, validate the technology and ensure product-market fit, which resulted in its ability to quickly raise the necessary capital to enter the market. We have seen this team accelerate its growth and development over the past year, and we are extremely excited to see its growth and impact in the years to come.”