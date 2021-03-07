Texas Tech vs Boiler College Basketball Game Preview

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Boiler Bears Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Texas Tech vs. Boiler Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 7

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Location: Farrell Center, Waco, TX

Network: ESPN

Texas Tech (17-8) vs. Boiler (20-1) Game Preview

Why Texas Tech will win

Red Raiders are red hot at the right time.

Playing at home against Di, TCU and Iowa State would help, but they also beat Texas. The team has been shooting all year as well, it is getting more and more to the rim, and is stronger than three in the way it has been for most of the season outside.

The defense is still great – none of the three have hit 30% in the last five games – and the team was good enough to give Baylor a back push when Baylor was Beauler. If the beer cools down like ears – and Texas Tech D has the potential to do so – watch out.

Why Baylor will win

Since its three-week shutdown in February, Beers has flared up a bit – a stunning 71-58 defeat at Kansa and a victory over Oklahoma State.

The offense has started functioning again in the last two matches, hitting well over 50% overall and well over three to 40%.

Texas Tech performed an aggressive punch against mediocre teams, and suffered a loss to West Virginia a month ago, but for the most part, the boilers have the style to control and play the game in their own way . It can grind if needed, but the Red Raiders cannot run.

What is going to happen

Baylor certainly does not need this game and wants to relax a bit and be ready for whatever is coming, but if it wants to shut down 1 seed – that doesn’t matter what. Must do – An impressive performance here almost makes the Big 12 tournament just an exhibition.

Texas Tech will get D work, but it will be too late. Byers would get out to a hot start and when he would have to push.

Texas Tech vs. Boiler Prediction, Line

Beiler 74, Texas Tech 68

Row: Boiler-8, O / U: 139.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

Must see rating: ४

5: regular season champions

1: conference tournament champions