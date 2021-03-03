Texas Tech vs. Iowa State College Basketball Game Preview

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Iowa State Cyclone Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Location: United Supermarket Arena, Lubbock, TX

Network: Big 12 Network / ESPN +

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

Texas Tech (16-8) vs. Iowa State (2-19) Game Preview

Why will iowa state win

Not all of that has been worse than the Iowa state area.

It is not scoring in bunches, and is a problem with three, but it has been able to hit 40% from the field in the last three games – a big step after going for weeks without a mark.

Texas Tech can have a solid defense, but it dishons a ton. For all of Iowa State’s problems, it’s great from the free-throw line … when it gets there.

Why Texas Tech will win

The Red Raiders have the defense to shut it all down.

If Iowa State wants to keep the score low and the game is off, Texas Tech is made for it. It is used to deal with games played in the 60s, as it is one that is working defensively.

The Cyclones performed well in the first meeting in early January and still lost 91–64. They are the worst in the Big 12 on the boards, they can’t make up for their memories with a putback, and they are running in the Red Raiders D who are still allowing in the best points in the Big 12, at 72 Giving points per game.

What is going to happen

Iowa State would have its opening moments when it looked like it would make it a game, and then it would go dead cold for a long stretch to end the play. Texas Tech will be strong enough from the field – it has been shooting well since last month – to consistently increase the lead.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 77, Iowa State 63

Line: Texas Tech-17, RPM: 136.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2.5

