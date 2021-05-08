LATEST

Texas Tech’s class of 2020 gets their chance to walk in special ceremony – LubbockOnline.com

Staff reports

A year after graduating, some of Texas Tech’s class of 2020 received their diplomas at an in-person ceremony on Friday at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

Ceremonies for this semester’s graduates will be taking place next weekend, but prior to that, Tech President Lawrence Schovanec told the Avalanche-Journal this week that the university felt it was important to host a more traditional graduation ceremony for the students who weren’t given one last year due to COVID-19.

Tech’s campus was still closed this time last year. Classes went fully online after Spring Break in March, and in-person classes didn’t resume at Tech until the second summer session, when classes went into some sort of hybrid structure.

The 2020 commencement was virtual. Each college made its own graduation ceremony video. Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II was the virtual commencement speaker, and the graduates were individually introduced, each with an accompanying picture.

Schovanec said the virtual graduation was great, but nothing beats an in-person ceremony. Schovanec told the A-J that the university heard from parents and students that they’d like a ceremony when it became possible, so Schovanec said the plan was always to host a delayed graduation. Tech hosted a partial in-person graduation in December for those graduates.

Tech invited all 4,432 graduates from May 2020 to come back to Lubbock for the formal ceremony on Friday, and Schovanec said about 1,100 former students registered to attend. Students who graduated in August 2020 were also invited back.

The 2021 graduation ceremonies will take place May 14 and May 15 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

65
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
18
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
16
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top