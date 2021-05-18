Texas Tech’s Mac McClung Declares for 2021 NBA Draft – SLAM Online

It seems like every college athlete’s dream is to make it to the big league, especially a 6’3 kid from a small town in Virgina by the name of Mac McClung.

Raised in Gate City, McClung attended a small school (Gate City High School) close to home, where he played on the school’s basketball team and finished his high school career with 2,801 points, while still only being considered a three-star recruit.

After getting buckets and leaving his mark in his hometown, Mac decided to take his talents to the next level, committing to play at Georgetown University under legendary Knickerbocker, Patrick Ewing.

At Georgetown, McClung averaged 14.2 points and 2.2 assists per game in his first two seasons before transferring to Texas Tech, where he would go on and finish his junior season with 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assist per game.

McClung, widely-known for his athleticism and ferocious attacks on the rim, makes driving past defenders look as easy as drinking water on a hot summer day.

It’s safe to say the league is in great hands with a talent like McClung coming in; fresh blood like this is something many teams will be impatiently waiting to get their hands on.

