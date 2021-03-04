Texas vs Oklahoma college basketball game preview

Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooner Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Texas vs oklahoma broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 4

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Location: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Network: ESPN

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

Texas (15-7) vs. Oklahoma (14-8) Game Preview

Why would texas win

Oklahoma has lost its groove.

It was going well together and looked like a possible contender to finish at least in the top three in the Big 12, but the offense is not clutched, the defense cannot stop Oklahoma State in back-to-back losses Is, and is now on a three-game losing streak and desperately in need of catching a break moot.

Texas has been a bit flaky, but when it’s flaky-good, everything is falling, there are threshers, and the team is playing well with a loss to Texas Tech when the O’s are cold.

OU allowed Oklahoma State to move close to half its shots in a two-game stretch. Texas should be able to do so with an extra pass or two – the team has hit 49% or better from the field in six of their last ten matches.

Why would oklahoma win

When Texas is on, it is great out of the area. It does not have a turnover problem, it is rolling the ball well, and it is good enough from three so that everything opens up.

When Texas is closed, it is like pulling teeth. The team was able to defeat Kansas even after falling to none of the three, but lost in the first meeting with OU and lost 80–79.

For all of Suners’ problems, it is shooting relatively well. They were not great on the boards, but they were not rolling the ball and they were there in all three defeats.

What is going to happen

Oklahoma bit the defensive and pulled it out of the nose.

The Oklahoma State offense was very good in two wins over OU, but before that, the teams had a tough time with three. The Suners will hold Texas at less than 30% from the outside, but will struggle enough on the boards to pull away.

The final few are expected to come down for the property.

Texas vs oklahoma prediction, line

Oklahoma 77, Texas 74

Row: Oklahoma-2, O / U: 142.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 1.5

