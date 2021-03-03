Texas vs Oklahoma college basketball game preview

Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma Sooner Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Texas vs oklahoma broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 4

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Location: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Network: ESPN

Texas (15-7) vs. Oklahoma (14-8) Game Preview

Why would texas win

Oklahoma has lost its groove.

It was going along fine and looked like a possible finish contender for at least a finish in the top three in the Big 12, but the offense hasn’t clutched, the defense can’t stop Oklahoma State in back-to-back losses, and It is now on a three-game losing streak and is desperately in need of catching a break moot.

Texas has been a bit flaky, but when it’s flaky-good, everything is falling, there are threshers, and the team is playing well with a loss to Texas Tech when the O’s are cold.

OU allowed Oklahoma State to move close to half its shots over a two-game stretch. Texas should be able to do so with an extra pass or two – the team has hit the field 49% or better in six of their last ten matches.

Why would oklahoma win

When Texas is on, it is great off the field. It does not have a turnover problem, it is rolling the ball well, and it is good enough from three so that everything opens up.

When Texas is closed, it is like pulling teeth. The team was able to beat Kansas even if nothing fell from the three, but they lost 80–79 in their first meeting with OU.

For all of Suners’ problems, it is shooting relatively well. They were not great on the boards, but they were not rolling the ball and they were there in all three defeats.

What is going to happen

Oklahoma pulled the defense slightly out of the nose.

The Oklahoma State offense was very good in two wins over OU, but before that, the teams had a tough time with three. The Suners will hold Texas at less than 30% from the outside, but will struggle enough on the boards to pull away.

The final few are expected to come down for the property.

Texas vs oklahoma prediction, line

Oklahoma 77, Texas 74

Row: Oklahoma-2, O / U: 142.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 1.5

