Texas vs TCU college basketball game preview

Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frog Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Loading...

Texas vs tcu broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 7

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Location: Ed & Rai Scholmeyer Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Network: Big 12 / ESPN +

Loading...

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

Loading...

Texas (16-7) vs. TCU (12-12) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on college basketball, Go to BetMGM

Loading...

Why would texas win

Texas needs it.

Loading...

This is fine for big tournaments, whatever they may be, but for a mediocre TCU team, defeat will be a problem for seeding… maybe. There is no reason to take a chance.

Loading...

The Longhorns hit half of their shots in the last few games on the road, crossing three and almost all things from the free throw line. Either way the offense is happening, and that’s the point – it is not a crime to keep TCU, failing to get 70 out of five of their last six matches.

Loading...

Why TCU will win

TCU Really It is needed

Loading...

At 12-12 it is not going to the NCAA tournament, unless it looks impressive in itself and makes a deep run in the Big 12 tournament. Still, forget about it without the Big 12 Championship, but it starts from here.

Loading...

Yes, Texas has been great on the road lately, but this is the fourth straight game away from Austin with the last home date two weeks ago. TCU may not have the offense, but it is a good enough defense to keep it interesting if it can keep the Longhorn upside-down during the shoot from closing.

Loading...

What is going to happen

Texas won 70–55 in mid-February, and it would be a similar blueprint with the offense just fine inside and on the move, and TCU has enough offense to take advantage of its opportunities. Will not done.

Loading...

Texas vs tcu prediction, line

Texas 72, TCU 65

Bet in college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Texas-7.5, RPM: 137.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 1.5

Loading...

Must see rating: 3

5: regular season champions

1: conference tournament champions