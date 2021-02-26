Texas Vs Texas Tech College Basketball Game Preview

Texas Longhorns vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Texas Vs Texas Tech Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, 27 February 27

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Location: United Supermarket Arena, Lubbock, TX

Network: CBS

Texas (14-6) vs. Texas Tech (14-8) Game Preview

Why would texas win

The Longhorns pulled out of the nose with a strong five games, even in a loss – losing in double overtime to Oklahoma State and a good fight against West Virginia with two to no shame.

The team is not all of this continuous shooting, but is starting to do a better job of finding ways to produce it. The shots were not falling against Kansas, but the Longhorns overturned everything and were always on the line.

On the other hand, Texas Tech has hit a snag – it is managing to play fine and lose.

The Red Raiders aren’t shooting well, it’s doing nothing out of three, and it’s not coming up with big plays on the big time.

Why Texas Tech will win

Texas has changed this a lot of times.

For all the good work that Longhorn is doing, a lot is being undone by making a whole series of mistakes. They are also wildly inconsistent, especially from the outside – they hit half their trees against West Virginia and Kansas State and cannot hit a thing against Kansas, Oklahoma State or TCU.

Texas Tech is not playing poorly, it is not just winning.

The defense has become solid – especially against teams from three – and unlike Texas, it is not making a slew of mistakes or turning the ball over.

What is going to happen

The Red Raiders got the Longhorns back in an entertaining fight on the road in mid-January. They did not shoot particularly well, but they repeatedly moved to the free throw line – they made four more free throws and won by two.

Expect something again. Texas Tech would win the turnover and mistake battles and get some extra points on the line to stop the current slide.

Texas vs texas tech prediction, line

Texas Tech 75, Texas 72

Line: Coming, O / U: Coming

Confidence of ATS out of 5: Coming

Must See Rating: 3.5

