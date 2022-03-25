Text messages show wife of U.S. Supreme Court justice urged overturning Biden election

Virginia Thomas, wife of US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent weeks of text messages to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 presidential election – furthering then-President Donald Trump’s lie that free and fair Vote was married by a non-existent fraud, according to copies of messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News.

The 29 messages the pair exchanged came weeks after the vote in November 2020, when Trump and his top aides were still saying they planned to go to the Supreme Court to have its results struck down. Is.

The Post reported that on November 10, a week after the election and three days after the Associated Press and other news outlets declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner, Virginia Thomas, a conservative…