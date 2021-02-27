LATEST

Tezpur University recruitment 2021, 55 postings apply now

Posted on

Post Name: Fitter: Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor Vacancy at 89 posts.
brief information: Tezpur University Has issued Latest notification for Tezpur University Teaching Recruitment Belongs to 2021 Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor Vacancy On 55 posts. Candidates want to apply through the official website tezu.ernet.in 16/03/2021.

Tezpur University Jobs Notification 2021 – Apply Online for 55 Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor Posts

Those candidates are interested for Tezpur University Vacancy 2021 and can fulfill all the eligibility criteria. Read Tezpur University Notification Apply online before 2021 Tezpur University Jobs. Below is a brief description of the official notification to Tezpur University. Tejpur University Other Details Apply Online 2021 Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Tezpur University Recruitment 2021 selection process, application fee, and Teaching TMT at Tezpur University How to apply are given below.

Tezpur University Recruitment 2021
Tezpur University Teaching Notification Details
Eligibility

  • Candidates must have Graduation from a recognized board / university / institute, passed MBBS or equivalent.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 17/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 16/03/2021.
Application fee

  • General / OBC / EWS Candidate Application Fee Rupee. 1000 / – Rs.
  • No fee for SC / ST candidates.
pay scale

  • Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor Post Salary Rupee. 57700-144200 / –
Age Range
Selection Process
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Online.
  • Job Location: All-India.
Tezpur University Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 55 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
Click here
Click here
Click here
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
937
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
913
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
839
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
733
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
695
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });