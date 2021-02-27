Tezpur University recruitment 2021, 55 postings apply now

Post Name: Fitter: Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor Vacancy at 89 posts.

brief information: Tezpur University Has issued Latest notification for Tezpur University Teaching Recruitment Belongs to 2021 Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor Vacancy On 55 posts. Candidates want to apply through the official website tezu.ernet.in 16/03/2021.

Tezpur University Jobs Notification 2021 – Apply Online for 55 Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor Posts

Those candidates are interested for Tezpur University Vacancy 2021 and can fulfill all the eligibility criteria. Read Tezpur University Notification Apply online before 2021 Tezpur University Jobs. Below is a brief description of the official notification to Tezpur University. Tejpur University Other Details Apply Online 2021 Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Tezpur University Recruitment 2021 selection process, application fee, and Teaching TMT at Tezpur University How to apply are given below.