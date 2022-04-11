TF1 delays the broadcast of “Visitors” and annoys the audience

Necessary TF1 had announced that its election night would be shortened and had scheduled a re-broadcast of “Visitors”. If the cult film had a good airing, it started too late.

Laughter after the announcement of the results of the first round of the presidential election: this was the promise TF1 Sunday night. TV programs announced a re-telecast of the film “The Visitors” from 9:20 pm. The front page was based on one observation: Most viewers watch the first hour of election night to find out the results, no more.

Sunday at 9:20 pm, no movies. At 9:30, still not. 9:40 pm, not now. The front page passed its election night…