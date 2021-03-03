Loading...

Complete information about TGB and APGVB Digital Savings Account. Open, apply online, video kyc

Loading...

In the latest move, Telangana Gramin Bank and Andhra Pradesh Rural Development Bank have introduced Digital Savings Account Open facility through Video Know Your Customer (KYC). Further, both of these are RRBs in the country to implement the technology of digital savings account facility. Both TGB and APGVB have adopted this technology in collaboration with State Bank of India. State Bank Group Chairman Mr. Dinesh Kumar Khara has mentioned that this type of initiative helps banks to adopt and implement new technologies.

Loading...

Loading...

Please visit our article: CUB Net Banking

Loading...

Interested candidates can open TGB and APGBB savings account online at dedicated portals.

Loading...

TGB and APGVB Digital Savings Account

This article gives full details of TGB and APGBB Digital Savings Account, online opening and applying process and video KYC.

Loading...

Highlights of Telangana and Andhra Gramin Bank Digital Savings A / C

Let us take a look at the highlights of the TGB and APGVB Digital Savings Account Initiative that have been launched recently.

Loading...

Loading...

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are the first states to start RRB Digital Savings Account.

It was started almost by the Chairman of SBI, Mr. Dinesh Kumar Khara.

The key feature of this initiative is Zero Contact, which enables onboarding of customers equivalent to commercial banks.

The Current Account Savings Account (CASA) will be extended to both RRBs.

TGB currently operates in 18 districts of Telangana. However, it operates in five districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Please visit our article: Bank Near Me

Loading...

Loading...

How to open / apply TGB and APGVB Digital Savings Account

Check out the online process for opening an account for us and applying online for TGB and APGVB Digital Savings Online.

Loading...

The Digital Savings Account is the latest initiative of both TGB and APGVB.

In this example, we have no information about the process of applying and opening a digital savings account online.

We will keep you updated as soon as there is an official announcement.

Please see our article for the latest updates about the recent initiatives of the state and central government.

AP and TS Grameen Bank Disha instant account opening

Interested candidates can now open instant account through AP & TS Disha Bank Mobile App.

Click here If you want to download Disha TGB App on your mobile.

If you want to download Disha TGB App on your mobile. Click here If you want to download Disha APGVB app on your mobile.

Video KYC Features (Get to know your customer)

Let’s look at the key features of video KYC which have come to light, along with TGB and APGVB savings account.

Loading...

Loading...

The video KYC application uses technology tools such as compulsory validation, dynamic verification code, AI-enabled OCR, geo-tagging as per RBI directives.

This facility makes the KYC process safe and secure.

Video KYC technology has been mandated by regulators in various forms, including V-CIP for banks and NBFCs, VBIP for insurance companies and VIPV for SEBI-registered middlemen.

The video is of great benefit to KYC people, especially in epidemics like the Kovid 19 pandemic.

This reduces operating costs and allows contactless customers to be onboard.

All interactions are recorded and stored for the future.

Video KYC can be done at home easily. For this, customers need a laptop, smartphone or tablet with working Internet connection.

Please visit our latest article: PGMDISHA Scheme 2021

Loading...

TGB official website

Loading...

APGVB Official Website

Loading...

TGB and APGVB Digital Savings Account FAQ

What is the main objective of starting digital savings account in TGB and APGVB in the states? The main objective of RRB’s introduction of digital savings account facility is to make banking services more accessible to the people. Loading... Who has recently launched TGB and APGVB Digital Savings Account? The Digital Savings Account initiative was actually launched by Mr. Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, SBI. Loading... Which are the first states in which the concept of digital savings account has been implemented? Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Gramin Bank are the two states in which digital savings account has been implemented. Loading... What is the video KYC about the following article? Loading... The video uses KYC technology devices such as facial recognition, dynamic verification code, AI-enabled OCR, geo-tagging, mandated as per RBI directives. Loading...