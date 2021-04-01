ENTERTAINMENT

TH Vs SEMP Live Score Australian Basketball League The Hawks Vs South East Melbourne Pheonix Scorecard

TH Vs SEMP Live Score

Are you ready to watch the astonishing basketball match of the Australian Basketball League so here we are present with the details of the upcoming match. So let’s begin with the details, today the basketball match is planned between the two amazing teams The Hawks (TH) which is going to face off South East Melbourne Pheonix (SEMP) on Thursday 1st April 2021. The match is conducted in the WIN Entertainment Centre (Wollongong), both the teams are on the same no. of playing games and only difference is about their points which make difference in their position on the scoring tables.

TH Vs SEMP Match Details

  • LEAGUE- Australian Basketball League
  • MATCH- TH VS SEMP
  • DATE- 1st April 2021, Thursday
  • TIME- 02:00 PM
  • VENUE-WIN Entertainment Centre

The Hawks (TH) Vs South East Melbourne Pheonix (SEMP) Match Preview

Both the teams played an equal number of matches so far with the same number of winnings and losses. It is difficult to predict who will be going to win this match both teams desperately want to register a win in their account. TH are currently attained the 3rd position on the standings and they played 18 matches so far in which they won 10 matches and 8 defeats, and they have 1546 points.

Their last 5 forms in matches are like W L L W W. TH are currently in form of making winning streaks though their streak was broke but again they came back on the track and starts making it but in order to maintain this they have to win this match. They surely have any strategy for this match and this win will take them high on the standings.

The Hawks (TH) Vs South East Melbourne Pheonix (SEMP) Probable Playing

The Hawks (TH):-

  • Deng Deng
  • Justinian Jessup
  • Andrew Ogilvy
  • Justin simon
  • Tyler Harvey

South East Melbourne Pheonix (SEMP):-

  • Mitchell Creek
  • Cameron gliddon
  • Izayah Mauriohooho-Le afa
  • Yannick Wetzell
  • Ryan Broekhoff

The Hawks (TH) Vs South East Melbourne Pheonix (SEMP) Match Prediction

Though both the teams played an equal number of matches same winning and same defeats they have a difference of position on the basis of the points they scored so far. South Melbourne Pheonix (SEMP) is currently in the 4th position, the matches they played so far are 18 in numbers in which they won 10 matches and 8 defeats. SEMP last five forms of matches are like L W W W W.

From the past four matches, they are going good and their winning streaks are quite well as compared to their opponents. They continuously won 4 matches and if they going to continue their same strategy for this match this will be the 5th winning. So let’s see who is going to win this match, after looking at the position of both the teams The Hawks have a chance of winning this but if we look upon the last five forms SEMP has a high chance. Stay Connected With Us At Getindianews.com

